Pennsylvania system names regional market president

Josh LaFleur was appointed regional market president for Penn Highlands Healthcare's southwest region, which includes the hospitals Penn Highlands Connellsville (Pa.) and Penn Highlands Mon Valley in Monongahela, Pa., according to a March 3 health system news release.

Mr. LaFleur assumed the role after serving as vice president of operations at Penn Highlands Clearfield (Pa.).

Will Chinn, president of Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Clearfield, and his administrative team will oversee the day-to-day operations at Penn Highlands Clearfield on an interim basis, according to the release.

Penn Highlands Healthcare is a nine-hospital health system based in DuBois, Pa.