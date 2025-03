Mount Sinai names chief nursing officer of 2 hospitals

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has appointed Dianne Aroh, MS, RN, as senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.

Prior to Mount Sinai, she served Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Washington as senior vice president and was chief nursing officer for CommonSpirit Health's northwest region, according to a March 10 news release from Mount Sinai.

As CNO for CommonSpirit, she oversaw nursing and patient care services across 11 hospitals and 300 care sites.