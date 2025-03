Craig Henneman has been named president of CentraCare-Willmar (Minn.), effective April 14.

He succeeds Mike Shramm, who retired in January after leading the hospital since 2019, according to a March 17 health system news release.

Mr. Henneman has been with St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare for two decades, serving as president of CentraCare-Paynesville (Minn.) since 2022. Before that, he was executive director of surgical services at St. Cloud Hospital.