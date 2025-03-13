Geisinger names new COO

Megan Brosious has been appointed executive vice president and COO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger.

Ms. Brosious has been with Geisinger for 20 years, most recently serving as chief administrative officer of its central region, according to a March 13 health system news release.

In that role, she oversaw operations and leadership of four facilities and played a key role in the construction of two inpatient behavioral health hospitals.

Geisinger operates 10 hospitals and 134 care sites and employs 26,000 people. It also includes the Geisinger Health Plan.