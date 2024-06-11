Former Optum leader named Holy Name VP of business operations

Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name has named Amit Mody executive vice president of business development.

In his new role, Mr. Mody will head service line development and provide a strategic financial success road map through integrating ambulatory care and inpatient aspects, according to a June 11 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Mody served as COO of Optum New Jersey. He also served in senior leadership roles for Trinity Health of New England Medical Group in Hartford, Conn., and Trinity Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.