Connecticut Children's COO named MACPAC vice chair

U.S. Comptroller General Gene Dodaro appointed Connecticut Children's Medical Center Executive Vice President and COO Robert Duncan to serve as vice chair of the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission.

Mr. Duncan has served in his current role at the Hartford-based pediatric health system since February 2022. He previously served as executive vice president of Milwaukee-based Children's Wisconsin, according to a May 1 Government Accountability Office news release.

He has served on the MACPAC board since 2021.