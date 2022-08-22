Chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound resigns

Darren Redick is departing Providence Swedish, the unified brand for Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Seattle-based Swedish Health Services facilities in Western Washington.

Mr. Redick has spent more than three decades with Providence organizations, most recently as chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, according to an Aug. 18 news release. Kristy Carrington, RN, CNO of the Providence North Division, will serve as interim chief executive.

"I am grateful to Darren for his servant leadership, extraordinary work ethic and operational expertise," R. Guy Hudson, MD, chief executive of the Providence North Division and president and CEO of Swedish Health Services, said in the release. "He served during a period of tremendous challenges and changes in healthcare. His legacy at Providence Swedish will impact patients and caregivers for years to come."

Mr. Redick said in the release: "It has been a great honor to serve at Providence Swedish. Our caregivers are the best there are, and I am proud of what we accomplished together in service to our mission."

Mr. Redick's resignation comes about five months after Providence and Swedish Health Services announced their Providence Swedish unified brand in Western Washington.

Providence Swedish has 22,000 employees, eight hospitals and 244 clinics.