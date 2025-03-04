Beebe taps quality chief

Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., has named Troy Schmit as vice president and chief quality officer.

Mr. Schmit has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare quality and patient safety. He joined Beebe in September as interim chief quality officer, according to a March 4 news release.

Previously, he served as chief quality officer at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, overseeing quality initiatives across 26 ambulatory clinics and eight regional family and internal medicine programs. Earlier in his career, he spent 15 years in leadership roles at Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health, focusing on quality, safety and performance improvement.

In his new role, Mr. Schmit will lead Beebe's quality and safety improvement efforts, working closely with clinical executives to enhance care pathways and evidence-based protocols.