AHA elects Ascension CEO to board of trustees

The American Hospital Association has elected Joseph Impicciche, CEO of St. Louis-based Ascension, to fill a vacancy on its board of trustees, the advocacy group's most important policy making body.

The term is effective immediately and will end Dec. 31, 2024.

Mr. Impicciche is no stranger to working with the AHA, having played a number of roles with the group since 2005, including his most recent as a member of its Committee on Health Care Strategy and Innovation.

Mr. Impicciche stepped down from his role as president of Ascension's 139-hospital system Feb. 1 to focus on the CEO position. Eduardo Conrado, previously executive vice president and chief strategy and innovation officer at Ascension, took over as president.