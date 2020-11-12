Yale New Haven Health deploys mobile mammography van to alleviate backlog of appointments

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health launched a new van equipped with ultrasound and 3D imaging tech to bring mammogram screenings to patients across the state, according to a Nov. 11 WTNH report.

"This is our standard of care for Yale New Haven Hospital so you can have the same imaging on this bus that we have in all of our brick and mortars," Jacquelyn Crenshaw, senior manager of breast imaging at Yale New Haven, told the station.

The health system is using the van to help make up for a backlog of appointments after services were shut down in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile imaging vehicle will eventually be available to patients in all parts of the state. At this time, it is only accommodating scheduled appointments.

