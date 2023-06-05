What technology will have the biggest impact on healthcare, per ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will be the technology that has the biggest impact on healthcare, according to ChatGPT.
Becker's asked ChatGPT, "What technology will have the biggest impact on healthcare?" and the AI-based tool labeled AI as its No. 1 answer, stating the technology has the potential to "revolutionize healthcare in various ways," including:
- Medical data: According to ChatGPT, "machine learning algorithms can analyze large amounts of medical data, improve diagnostics and identify patterns that may not be apparent to human experts."
- Personalized healthcare: According to ChatGPT, "AI can also enhance personalized medicine, drug discovery and treatment optimization."