Wellstar Health System rolls out digital health engagement platform for employees

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System will launch a new virtual care platform this summer for its employees to better manage physical and mental well-being.

Wellstar tapped digital health engagement platform Sharecare to assist with the rollout. The health system will use Sharecare's platform for both virtual care as well as helping its 24,000 employees navigate employee benefits.

Wellstar and Sharecare will focus on expanding the health system's existing well-being strategies and programs, such as its biometric screening program, through new incentives and rewards administration, according to the March 3 news release.

Wellstar will also work with Sharecare to build similar digital tools for patients. The health system plans to integrate its EHR with Sharecare's platform to install data management tools and artificial intelligence capabilities to better identify and close gaps in care.

