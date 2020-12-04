UVM Medical Center reverts to faxing COVID-19 data: 4 details

Burlington, Vt.-based University of Vermont Medical Center did not report 50 COVID-19 test results last week due to technical issues as the hospital continues to recover from a cyberattack, according to a report in VT Digger.



Four details:



1. UVM Health Network was hit by a cyberattack in late October that forced its computer systems offline. The health system has been working to restore its IT systems since then and has recovered many aspects, including its EHR.



2. UVM Medical Center delayed reporting 50 results from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. Physicians received the results and notified patients who tested positive, but the hospital said it was unable to report the results to the Vermont health department.



3. The hospital will begin faxing test results until electronic reporting is more reliable, according to the report.



4. Medical center President and COO Stephen Leffler, MD, said no other state reports were affected, and the hospital will continue giving COVID-19 tests. He said he would more closely monitor results.



