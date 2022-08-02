UT Southwestern Medical Center expands use of clinical informatics

Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center is expanding its informatics program to further the use of data to improve patient care and public health research.

The program started a clinical informatics fellowship for pediatricians in July and is helping to integrate clinical informatics into UT Southwestern's new Peter O'Donnell Jr. School of Public Health to help predict disease risk and progression.

"We look forward to working with the students that the new school will attract, as they will allow us to develop new domains of research and expertise," said Eric Peterson, MD, vice provost and senior associate dean for clinical research, in an Aug. 1 university news release.

Established in 2019, the UT Southwestern Clinical Informatics Center has seven members and two dozen affiliated faculty members and previously launched a master of science in health informatics degree.

"We are starting to go beyond just the development of machine-learning models and actively working on implementing these models using the appropriate care, ethical considerations and human oversight," stated center director Christoph Lehmann, MD, who was recently appointed the inaugural associate dean of clinical informatics. "We want our clinicians to benefit from our insights and enable them to better take care of their patients."