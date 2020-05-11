US tech jobs down 1% in April

The U.S. information technology sector let go of 111,900 positions in April, totaling about 1 percent of its 12.1 million-strong workforce, according to CompTIA.

Although the job losses were the highest in the technology industry's history, the employment decline was significantly lower than that of other industries.

Technology layoffs occurred more in business services positions than skilled technology positions. Companies are still seeking employees in fields such as networking, software development and technical support, with 270,000 positions for core IT professionals posted in April.

"To cut costs, companies will likely first forego sales, marketing, and similar positions while preserving the 'brains' of the organization in positions that are developing and deploying technology products," Tim Herbert, executive vice president for research and market intelligence at CompTIA, said in a news release.

More articles on health IT:

HCA launches $25M innovation fund

The tech needed for more contactless hospitals, healthcare

Atrium Health uses baby monitors to check on patients, cut down PPE use

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.