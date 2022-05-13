US shares COVID-19 technology with WHO

The White House announced May 12 that it is licensing key COVID-19 vaccine and research technologies to the World Health Organization, The Hill reported.

Working through the National Institutes of Health, the White House has licensed research tools and intellectual property for COVID-19 technologies to the UN-backed program Medicines Patent Pool. The technologies will allow manufacturers from low and middle income countries to make COVID-19 vaccines and ramp up testing.

Eleven U.S. technologies including diagnostic tech, research tools and early stage COVID-19 vaccine candidates were included in the list of licensed technologies.

"I welcome the generous contribution NIH has made to C-TAP and its example of solidarity and sharing," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, director-general of WHO.