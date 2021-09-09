UPMC deploys infectious disease tech from innovation arm's telemedicine company 

UPMC rolled out an infectious disease platform developed by its innovation unit to improve antimicrobial stewardship and infectious diseases decision support across the Pittsburgh-based health system, UPMC said Sept. 9.

Three details:

1. UPMC implemented Infectious Disease Connect's platform, which uses machine-learning technology to combine a patient's demographic factors, medication history, past hospitalizations, risk factors and other data to generate individualized treatment recommendations.

2. UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization and venture capital arm of UPMC, launched ID Connect in May 2019 to offer infectious disease treatment and support to hospitals via telemedicine.

3. ID Connect serves more than 40 healthcare facilities across nine states, and its clinical decision support platform is implemented in 20 UPMC hospitals, according to a news release.