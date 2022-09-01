UC San Diego Health CIO: 'Patient, provider satisfaction is a driving force' behind health IT decisions

Patients have greatly benefited from the disruption that technology and digital transformation have had on the healthcare industry as they now have better access to data and more control over their healthcare experiences. As a result, CIOs are prioritizing investing in and creating digital technologies to sustain patient loyalty through better engagement and satisfaction.

Becker's spoke to Joshua Glandorf, CIO of UC San Diego Health, about his goals for the remainder of the year and the trends driving IT transformation decisions.

Question: Where are your overarching objectives and goals for the remainder of 2022?

Joshua Glandorf: For the remainder of 2022, it's focusing on our cloud migration. That means establishing a team and getting it up and running so that we can be a cloud first organization.

Additionally, we are continuing to work on developing our digital footprint and digital front doors in terms of remote patient monitoring. We're analyzing how we're managing patients in their care in a remote fashion and how we're keeping our patient population satisfied.

We're also continuing to advance our technology around communication with our patients. We're using tools such as two way SMS text and analyzing what kinds of communication patients prefer, whether they want a phone call, email or text message.

Lastly, we're focusing heavily on predictive analytics, AI and machine learning. We rolled out a number of different models to help us understand how we can provide better care for our patients and how we can better interact with our patients.

Q: What are some trends driving transformation decisions in healthcare IT?

JG: I would say satisfaction, both from the patient side, and the provider side.

We're constantly thinking about how to provide a better product and experience for our patients.

And on the provider side, we're looking at how to reduce clinician burnout.

From an IT standpoint we're working on trying to make physicians' lives a bit more enjoyable. For example, trying to prevent hours and hours of charting in electronic medical records and using innovative pipelines such as ambient voice to capture things that are happening in the room so it doesn't have to be written down.