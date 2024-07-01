UC Davis Health, Best Buy Health team up for 'holistic' care

Through its partnership with Best Buy Health, UC Davis Health aims to adopt a more holistic approach to chronic disease management, Vimal Mishra, MD, associate chief medical officer at the health system told Becker's.

"In the U.S., hypertension affects 1 in 2 adults, yet effective management remains elusive for many," Dr. Mishra said. "Despite advancements in medication and clinical practices, three-quarters of patients with high blood pressure do not have their condition adequately controlled."

The partnership between Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health and Best Buy Health's home-care platform, Current Health, aims to address this gap by implementing a remote patient monitoring program for patients with high blood pressure.

"At UC Davis Health, we have more than 100,000 patients with a diagnosis of hypertension and we do really well managing blood pressure, but there are still patients we can manage better," Dr. Mishra said. "So the goal of this remote patient monitoring program is to create a holistic approach to chronic disease management. Where we are not only changing medications, but creating a patient and physician alliance and creating a team who are reaching out to patients and helping them understand their blood pressure."

Patients enrolled in the new program will use devices such as blood pressure cuffs and scales, which will transmit readings to the Current Health platform and integrate with UC Davis Health's electronic medical records. Dr. Mishra said this will provide the UC Davis Health Connected Care Center, an interdisciplinary center where the health system monitors patients' blood pressure, with real-time access to these readings, facilitating quicker responses.

When it comes to why UC Davis Health chose Best Buy as its partner on this program, Dr. Mishra highlighted several strengths that influenced the decision.

"Best Buy Health offers versatile solutions that cater to diverse patient needs," he said. "From simple monitoring devices to fully integrated kits, their patient-centric approach ensures accessibility and usability for all."

Furthermore, logistical and technical support provided by Best Buy Health streamlines the deployment and operation of monitoring equipment.

"They handle everything from device activation to troubleshooting, which allows our clinical teams to focus on patient care without logistical distractions," Dr. Mishra said.