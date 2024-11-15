Truveta has de-identified EHR data on 120 million people

Truveta's data platform now covers records from one-third of the U.S. population, and the company has its sights set on growth.

Truveta was founded by U.S. health systems to better share EHR data for improving patient outcomes and drug discovery. Member systems include Providence, ADvocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, CommonSpirit Health and more.

Four details:

1. Truveta Data includes more than 120 patients' de-identified data for researchers to examine and develop AI models without bias.

2. More than 100 organizations partner with Truveta, including health systems, life science companies, academic research organizations and others.

3. The data includes information from more than 900 hospitals and 20,000 clinics. There are more than 5 billion clinical notes and nearly 100 million images connected to the EHRs.

4. Truveta's goal is to accelerate drug discovery and new therapy adoption.