Top health tech hazards of 2024

The biggest safety concern in health technology for 2024 is the difficulties faced by patients and caregivers when using medical devices at home, a new report from nonprofit patient safety organization ECRI found.
The report highlights the things that might be dangerous and need the most attention in 2024. Here are ECRI's top 10 health technology hazards for 2024:
- Usability challenges with medical devices in the home
- Insufficient cleaning instructions for medical devices
- Drug compounding without technology safeguards
- Environmental harm from patient care
- Insufficient governance of AI in medical technologies
- Ransomware as a critical threat to the healthcare sector
- Burns from single-foil electrosurgical electrodes
- Damaged infusion pumps risk medication errors
- Defects in implantable orthopedic products
- Web analytics software and the misuse of patient data