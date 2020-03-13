TigerConnect extends patient communication platform, tools during coronavirus pandemic

TigerConnect, a clinical communication platform, is offering U.S. hospitals and health systems free use of its text messaging network to help support COVID-19 related communications, according to a March 12 blog post.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, TigerConnect has seen a spike in usage of its clinical communication platform, as well as customers requesting customer assistance with expanding licenses, preparing for isolation workflows and offering tools to quicken internal and external organization communication, according to the blog post.

TigerConnect will offer U.S. hospitals and health systems complimentary use of its texting network for up to six months.

The software communication company is offering complimentary license expansions and extended standard support hours, among other resources, to its current clients to help support their communications systems throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

TigerConnect's communications platform and tools aim to help hospital staff share information about COVID-19, including the potential for surge and their facilities' respective preparedness plans. The platform can also be used to communicate about COVID-19 with patients by keeping them informed about changes to appointment policies and non-urgent patient care.

