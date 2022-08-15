These are the CIOs for U.S. News' top 10 cancer hospitals

For specialty and regular hospitals alike, IT is a huge part of healthcare operations, keeping CIOs busy with everything from cybersecurity to cloud migration.

Here are the CIOs of the top 10 hospitals for cancer care for 2022-23 ranked by U.S. News & World Report:

1. Craig Owen, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

Mr. Owen, who is also a vice president, took over as CIO in 2020 after serving in an interim capacity since 2017. Since joining the institution in 1992, he has managed laboratory information systems, the enterprise information warehouse, and clinical analytics and informatics. He also spearheaded the Epic EHR implementation and go-live.

2. Atefeh Riazi, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

Ms. Riazi, who is also a senior vice president, joined the center in 2020 after serving as chief information technology officer and assistant secretary general for the United Nations. Along with heading IT, she oversees cybersecurity, the shift to a hybrid-cloud infrastructure and the development of a data and digital platform for cancer care and research.

3. Cris Ross, Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Mr. Ross has been with Mayo Clinic since 2012. He has helped reimagine IT strategy, led an enterprisewide EHR convergence program, developed partnerships and initiated innovation programs in data, analytics and machine learning. He previously served in CIO roles with CVS MinuteClinic and United Behavioral Health.

4. Jason Johnson, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

Dr. Johnson, the chief health information officer, also serves as senior vice president and chief data and analytics officer. He joined Dana-Farber in 2016 and previously worked in leadership and IT roles for Merck and research company PatientsLikeMe.

5. Ellen Pollack, MSN, UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Appointed in April, Ms. Pollack also serves as UCLA Health's chief nursing informatics officer. She has been with the health system since 1993, having previously served as EHR deployment director and EHR inpatient clinical director.

6. Matthew Kull, Cleveland Clinic

Mr. Kull oversees the clinic's IT strategy, working with clinical partners and caregivers to improve care through the use of technology. He was previously associate CIO of the medical center's IT division. He started with Cleveland Clinic in 2018 and is a former senior vice president and CIO of Dallas-based Parkland Health.

7. Beth Lindsay-Wood, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center (Duarte, Calif.)

Ms. Lindsay-Wood, who is also a senior vice president, joined City of Hope in January after working in the same role for Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center. She also is a former CIO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and former interim CIO of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

8. Michael Restuccia, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Mr. Restuccia, who is also a senior vice president, joined Penn Medicine in 2006. He has overseen the integration of telemedicine throughout the health system, advances in data analytics and precision medicine and the full deployment of Epic's integrated EHR app platform across ambulatory, inpatient and home care, a first for an academic health system.

9. Doug King, Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Mr. King is also senior vice president of information services for Northwestern Medicine and the Feinberg School of Medicine. He provides strategy for technology initiatives, has responsibility for analytics and informatics, and helps lead the Northwestern Medicine Innovation Center. He has been with the organization since 2006.

10. Jerry Fox, Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Mr. Fox has been senior vice president and chief information and digital officer of BJC HealthCare since 2017. He leads IT, information security operations, biomedical engineering technology, and digital initiatives. He previously served as vice president and global CIO of industrial automation company Rockwell Automation.