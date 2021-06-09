The advice 6 experts gave for digital leaders in the technology innovation era

Hospital leaders often have to balance their employees' needs, innovation and digital transformation. This is the advice six experts gave for digital leaders, according to a June 8 report by Cambridge, Mass.-based MIT Sloan.

Here is the advice they gave:

Kristine Dery, PhD. Research scientist at MIT Center for Information Systems Research: One of the big roles of leaders [during a digital transformation] is to create a safe, supporting environment where people are able to learn. They can't [learn] if they're constantly feeling like their job is in jeopardy or their reputation is in some way vulnerable.

Carol Cohen. Senior vice president of global talent and transformation at technology firm Cognizant: Your long-term success is not just determined by what you achieve alone, but also by how you empower, engage, support, and elevate your colleagues and teams in the ecosystem around you.

Megan Smith. CEO of digital manufacturing agency Shift7 and former U.S. chief technology officer: Instead of assuming only one group has all the solutions, scout around for those who have already fixed the challenges or have created something promising. It's really about using collective genius. We can get ourselves cross-organized and solve a lot more of these problems faster.



Craig Robinson. Board member for online real estate marketplace Roofstock: Creating, aligning, and empowering diverse teams is one of the best ways to discover and develop new ideas.



Kate Kellogg, PhD. Professor of work and organization studies at MIT Sloan: Even as managers change [old processes and systems], they need to find a way for more experienced members to leave the old hierarchy and progress up the new one.



Piyanka Jain. President and CEO of data science consulting firm Aryng: If you're not going to be able to be data-driven and [hold] your team accountable from the top, it's not going to flow down. Leadership is the key. Data literacy projects shouldn't be launched without executives being part of the program.