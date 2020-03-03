The 150+ Amazon job openings in healthcare

Amazon is in the middle of a hiring spree across the company, reporting a record-high 37,000 open jobs in February.

Amazon has listed at least 150 healthcare-related jobs in the U.S. and there are more than 60 openings for onsite medical representatives.

The openings include those with a healthcare and technology or computer science background, project management experience, physicians and nurses as well as pharmacy and infection prevention experience. Here several of the open healthcare-related jobs based on the company's website, as of March 3:

1. Healthcare Executive Advisor — 4 openings

2. Healthcare Program Manager

3. Senior Solutions Architect, AWS NPO Healthcare — 2 openings

4. Inside Sales Rep, Healthcare — 2 openings

5. Technical / Proposal Writer (Healthcare)

6. Manager, Solutions Architecture — AWS NPO Healthcare

7. Healthcare Partner Business Development

8. Senior Solutions Architect — Global Life Sciences

9. Senior Practice Manager — HIPAA Compliance Program

10. Employee Relations Manager, PillPack

11. HR Business Partner — PillPack

12. Corporate Counsel, PillPack

13. Regional WHS Manager, PillPack

14. Senior UX Designer Pharmacy Services, PillPack

15. Senior UX Designer, PillPack Fulfillment Technology

16. ICQA Manager at PillPack

17. Learning Manager at PillPack

18. Software Development Manager at PillPack

19. Senior Software Engineer at PillPack — 2 openings

20. Software Development Engineer at PillPack — 6 openings

21. Software Development Engineer — DevOps at PillPack

22. Senior Software Engineer / Team Lead at PillPack

23. Software Engineer at PillPack

24. Software Development Engineer II at PillPack

25. Area Manager at PillPack — 4 openings

26. IT Support Engineer at PillPack

27. Senior Technical Program Manager at PillPack

28. Data Engineer at PillPack

29. Technical Program Manager at PillPack

30. Medical Director at PillPack

31. Senior Program Implementation Manager at PillPack

32. Senior Business Intel Engineer at PillPack

33. Business Intel Engineer at PillPack

34. Design Project Manager / Traffic Coordinator at PillPack

35. Senior Project Manager, Compliance at PillPack

36. Senior Operations Analyst at PillPack

37. Senior Human Resources Assistant at PillPack — 2 openings

38. Senior Pharmacy Integration Engineer at PillPack

39. Senior Pharmacy Design Engineer at PillPack

40. Purchasing Assistant at PillPack

41. Per Diem Staff Pharmacist at PillPack

42. Staff Pharmacist at PillPack

43. IT Infrastructure Network Engineer at PillPack

44. Pharmacy Account Manager at PillPack

45. Lead Pharmacist at PillPack — 2 openings

46. IT Infrastructure Engineer at PillPack

47. Learning Coordinator at PillPack

48. Senior Technical Program Manager at PillPack

49. Onsite Medical Representative — 61 openings

50. Injury Prevention Specialist — 14 openings

51. Product Security Engineer, Amazon Care

52. Senior Technical Program Manager, Amazon Care

53. Senior HR Leader, Amazon Care

54. UX Designer II, Amazon Care

55. Senior HR Business Partner, Amazon Care

56. Head of UX Design and Research, Amazon Care

57. Senior Product Manager — Technical, Amazon Care

58. Occupational Doctor — 2 openings

59. Clinical Case Manager — 3 openings

60. Principal, Behavioral Health Strategy

More articles on healthcare:

Apple has 4,000 job openings, including Apple Health

4 hospitals, health systems that have launched apps in the past 60 days

5 things to know about Atrium Health's EHR transition to Epic





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.