The 150+ Amazon job openings in healthcare
Amazon is in the middle of a hiring spree across the company, reporting a record-high 37,000 open jobs in February.
Amazon has listed at least 150 healthcare-related jobs in the U.S. and there are more than 60 openings for onsite medical representatives.
The openings include those with a healthcare and technology or computer science background, project management experience, physicians and nurses as well as pharmacy and infection prevention experience. Here several of the open healthcare-related jobs based on the company's website, as of March 3:
1. Healthcare Executive Advisor — 4 openings
2. Healthcare Program Manager
3. Senior Solutions Architect, AWS NPO Healthcare — 2 openings
4. Inside Sales Rep, Healthcare — 2 openings
5. Technical / Proposal Writer (Healthcare)
6. Manager, Solutions Architecture — AWS NPO Healthcare
7. Healthcare Partner Business Development
8. Senior Solutions Architect — Global Life Sciences
9. Senior Practice Manager — HIPAA Compliance Program
10. Employee Relations Manager, PillPack
11. HR Business Partner — PillPack
12. Corporate Counsel, PillPack
13. Regional WHS Manager, PillPack
14. Senior UX Designer Pharmacy Services, PillPack
15. Senior UX Designer, PillPack Fulfillment Technology
16. ICQA Manager at PillPack
17. Learning Manager at PillPack
18. Software Development Manager at PillPack
19. Senior Software Engineer at PillPack — 2 openings
20. Software Development Engineer at PillPack — 6 openings
21. Software Development Engineer — DevOps at PillPack
22. Senior Software Engineer / Team Lead at PillPack
23. Software Engineer at PillPack
24. Software Development Engineer II at PillPack
25. Area Manager at PillPack — 4 openings
26. IT Support Engineer at PillPack
27. Senior Technical Program Manager at PillPack
28. Data Engineer at PillPack
29. Technical Program Manager at PillPack
30. Medical Director at PillPack
31. Senior Program Implementation Manager at PillPack
32. Senior Business Intel Engineer at PillPack
33. Business Intel Engineer at PillPack
34. Design Project Manager / Traffic Coordinator at PillPack
35. Senior Project Manager, Compliance at PillPack
36. Senior Operations Analyst at PillPack
37. Senior Human Resources Assistant at PillPack — 2 openings
38. Senior Pharmacy Integration Engineer at PillPack
39. Senior Pharmacy Design Engineer at PillPack
40. Purchasing Assistant at PillPack
41. Per Diem Staff Pharmacist at PillPack
42. Staff Pharmacist at PillPack
43. IT Infrastructure Network Engineer at PillPack
44. Pharmacy Account Manager at PillPack
45. Lead Pharmacist at PillPack — 2 openings
46. IT Infrastructure Engineer at PillPack
47. Learning Coordinator at PillPack
48. Senior Technical Program Manager at PillPack
49. Onsite Medical Representative — 61 openings
50. Injury Prevention Specialist — 14 openings
51. Product Security Engineer, Amazon Care
52. Senior Technical Program Manager, Amazon Care
53. Senior HR Leader, Amazon Care
54. UX Designer II, Amazon Care
55. Senior HR Business Partner, Amazon Care
56. Head of UX Design and Research, Amazon Care
57. Senior Product Manager — Technical, Amazon Care
58. Occupational Doctor — 2 openings
59. Clinical Case Manager — 3 openings
60. Principal, Behavioral Health Strategy
