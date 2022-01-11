Teladoc expects $2.6B in revenue in 2022 

Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic told virtual attendees at the annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 10 that the company expects to reach $2.6 billion in revenue in 2022.

The whole-person virtual healthcare company's expectation of hitting $2.6 billion in revenue this year would put it on track to reach $4 billion in revenue by 2024.

The company also adjusted its expected earnings for 2021 up to $2.03 billion, above the high point of their guidance. In 2021 alone, it estimates that it has conducted 14.7 million telehealth visits.

"Our product offering has evolved from a suite of point solutions to a whole-person offering, with the ability to be the front door for all populations," Mr. Gorevic said.

He also mentioned that Teladoc is always looking to expand its suite of offerings and looks to acquisitions to do so.

"We feel like the M&A opportunities give us the ability to rapidly expand in a way that may be faster on some conditions or some capabilities than building it ourselves," he said.