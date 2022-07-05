Tampa General Hospital launches home-based healthcare

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital has partnered with home health agency Visiting Nurse Association to create a new home-based healthcare program for patients.

The program, dubbed TGH Home Care, is powered by the Visiting Nurse Association of Florida and provides both in-home personal care and skilled nursing services, according to a July 5 press release. The program includes home health aides, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, chronic disease management, medical social services and more.

"Through TGH Home Care powered by VNA of Florida, patients will have the choice to remain with our network of care for the services they need while continuing to recover in the comfort of their home," said Adam Smith, executive vice president and chief ambulatory officer of Tampa General Hospital. "Staying within Tampa General means our patients can make a seamless and safer transition home. They remain our patient, which means they can more easily access the combined resources of an academic medical center and an experienced home care agency that supports improved quality, outcomes and overall patient experience."

TGH Home Care will serve all patients in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Hardee and Highlands counties, regardless of where the patient was discharged from.