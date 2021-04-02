Stanford Medicine, Fitbit team up to study COVID-19 spread in athletes

The Pac-12, Stanford (Calif.) Medicine and Fitbit are launching a research collaboration to see if data from wearables can be used to detect and track COVID-19.

An April 1 news release said the collegiate athletic conference will invite its student athletes from all Pac-12 universities to participate in the study. The study is expected to run through 2021 and recruit 1,000 student athletes.

It will focus on athletes from sports like basketball, football, soccer and volleyball since they receive frequent COVID-19 testing.

Stanford Medicine researchers will compare the Fitbit data against COVID-19 testings results and surveys about potential exposure.

More articles on health IT:

8 things that make Amazon Care unique from competitors

9 numbers that show how big Walmart's role in healthcare is

What tests of each state's vaccine website reveal: 10 key findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.