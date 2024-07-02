Radiologists look to vet AI tools

The American College of Radiology has launched a quality assurance program to recognize radiology facilities that are leaders in adopting artificial intelligence technologies safely and effectively.

The program, called the ACR Recognized Center for Healthcare-AI, requires participating practices to establish an AI governance group, maintain an inventory of algorithms and documentation, document use cases and training procedures, and monitor algorithm performance.

"AI is different from previous technologies," said Christopher Wald, MD, PhD, chair of the ACR's commission on informatics, in a news release. "Even FDA-cleared products must be tested locally to ensure they work safely and as intended. Practices must put safeguards in place to maximize the benefit of AI products while minimizing risk."

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine are among the first organizations to receive this recognition.