Pennsylvania health department to launch social determinants of health management tool

Aunt Bertha, an online search and referral network, will serve as the vendor for the state of Pennsylvania's RISE PA effort. Aunt Bertha will create an interactive online healthcare platform that will help providers coordinate organizations, referrals and referral outcomes, the state said.

Once the RISE PA system is implemented, Pennsylvanians will be able to access it to find healthcare information and services with their electronic devices. It will allow providers to assess patient needs and gather data to help the state determine the needs of Pennsylvanians and determine service gaps, the state said.



The tool's importance has been highlighted by the devastating effect of COVID-19, the state said.



"RISE PA will allow us to break down walls in the healthcare and social service system and improve health outcomes and quality of life for Pennsylvanians at a time when a seamless connection is needed more than ever," Teresa Miller, Department of Human Services secretary, said in a Jan. 13 press release.



