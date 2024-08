McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital, in Petoskey, Mich., is experiencing disruptions to its IT platforms and phone service.

"McLaren Health Care is experiencing a disruption to our information technology platforms and telephone systems. We are working to determine the extent of the disruption and do not have a timeframe to restore functionality," an Aug. 5 statement McLaren posted on Facebook reads.

McLaren Northern Michigan did not disclose the cause of the disruption.