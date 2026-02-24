Modernizing Acute Care: 5 Essential Insights on Hospital Transformation with RingCentral

In the high-stakes environment of acute care, communication is as critical as any clinical tool. Statistics show that nearly 40% of serious medical errors are attributed to communication failures—a sobering reality for hospitals juggling siloed departments, fragmented systems, and complex care transitions.

To address these systemic challenges, RingCentral provides a robust, integrated communications platform that converges RingEX, an enterprise-grade clinical communication tool, with RingCX, an AI-driven contact center solution. This synergy is further enhanced by RingCentral’s advanced AI suite to eliminate persistent data silos and harmonize fragmented workflows. By unifying these capabilities, hospitals can drive measurable improvements in clinical productivity and patient safety, including a documented 42% increase in patient satisfaction.

Here are five essential insights on how RingCentral is supporting hospitals and helping them attain their quality of care goals.

1. Bridging the Collaboration Gap

One of the top challenges in modern hospitals is fragmented communications. Between shift changes and departmental handoffs, critical patient context is often lost – which can result in delayed care, patient frustration, and higher readmissions. RingEX addresses this by unifying voice, messaging, and video into a single, HIPAA-compliant interface that follows the clinician rather than tethering them to a desk.

Secure Clinical Messaging & AI Triage: Teams can share high-resolution images, test results, and protected health information (PHI) safely with full audit trails. Furthermore, AI-powered summarization helps clinicians quickly digest long message threads during shift handoffs, ensuring that critical nuances in a patient’s condition are not overlooked in the rush. These summaries not only keep staff informed without the information overload, but could optionally be integrated into the EMR or systems of record to enhance patient profiles and insights.

Teams can share high-resolution images, test results, and protected health information (PHI) safely with full audit trails. Furthermore, AI-powered summarization helps clinicians quickly digest long message threads during shift handoffs, ensuring that critical nuances in a patient’s condition are not overlooked in the rush. These summaries not only keep staff informed without the information overload, but could optionally be integrated into the EMR or systems of record to enhance patient profiles and insights. Virtual Consultations & Telehealth: With integrated video, specialists can instantly perform assessments or participate in multidisciplinary care planning remotely. RingEX’s AI Assistant provides automated transcription and note-taking, allowing doctors to focus entirely on the patient and care planning, rather than the keyboard.

2. Increasing Workforce Efficiency with Agentic AI

RingCentral is evolving hospital workflows through Agentic AI. Unlike conventional IVRs that rely on static menus, the AI Receptionist (AIR) functions as an intelligent interface capable of evaluating context and guiding interactions. This advanced capability streamlines front-office operations and reduces the administrative burden on personnel, driving greater operational efficiency across the facility.

AI Receptionist (AIR): Operating 24/7, AIR can interpret a caller’s natural language to determine if they are trying to schedule an appointment, check a lab result, or escalate an emergency. It doesn’t just route the call; it can autonomously check provider calendars to book appointments or update records in the EHR without human intervention.

3. Elevating the Patient Experience with RingCX

While RingEX handles the internal workflows, RingCX transforms the “front door” of the hospital. Every interaction from a patient or family member requires speed and empathy.

Intelligent Clinical Routing: RingCX ensures calls are directed to the right department—Emergency, Inpatient, or Surgical—minimizing the frustration of repeated transfers.

RingCX ensures calls are directed to the right department—Emergency, Inpatient, or Surgical—minimizing the frustration of repeated transfers. AI-Assisted Support (AVA): During live calls, the AI Virtual Assistant (AVA) provides real-time guidance to staff. By listening to the conversation, it can surface relevant hospital protocols or patient data from the EHR exactly when the agent needs it, ensuring every interaction is compliant and informed.

4. Streamlining Operations with AI Insights

Operational excellence is the backbone of clinical success. RingCentral’s ACE (AI Conversation Expert) and RingWEM (AI Workforce Engagement Management) unlock value from every interaction by turning voice data into actionable intelligence.

Sentiment Intelligence & HCAHPS Scores: ACE monitors patient emotions across all channels. By identifying trends in frustration or concern early, leadership can proactively address issues before they impact HCAHPS scores or lead to formal grievances. Additionally, the ability to review and score all interactions provides productivity and quality management opportunities that are driving better team training and patient/staff satisfaction.

ACE monitors patient emotions across all channels. By identifying trends in frustration or concern early, leadership can proactively address issues before they impact HCAHPS scores or lead to formal grievances. Additionally, the ability to review and score all interactions provides productivity and quality management opportunities that are driving better team training and patient/staff satisfaction. Workforce Engagement: Managing hospital staffing is a constant balancing act. RingWEM helps optimize scheduling during peak periods, such as visiting hours or morning discharge surges, ensuring adequate staffing while reducing unnecessary labor costs.

5. Driving Real Impact for Physician Referrals

RingCentral transforms the physician referral process into a model of clinical excellence. The ecosystem utilizes RingCX and the AI Receptionist (AIR) to eliminate administrative friction, ensuring that critical data is captured and prioritized before a call even reaches the transfer center. Through RingEX and RingWEM, coordinators can instantaneously synchronize with specialized teams to confirm bed availability and optimize staffing resources. This seamless integration, bolstered by ACE for real-time documentation, reduces coordination time from hours to minutes, directly impacting patient outcomes and reinforcing the hospital’s reputation for professional efficiency.

Conclusion: Communication as a Catalyst for Care

By combining the collaborative power of a fully integrated, agentic communications platform, RingCentral provides hospitals with more than just a phone system—it provides an intelligent action layer. This synergy allows hospitals to reduce medical errors, automate routine administrative “busywork,” and ensure that every interaction is secure, efficient, and compassionate.

Ready to learn more? Download the solution briefs today:

RingEX for Hospitals

RingCX for Hospitals