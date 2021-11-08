New York VA hospital restores phone lines after 5-day system outage

The Buffalo (N.Y.) VA Medical Center's phone lines are back up and running after a five-day outage stemming from its off-site system vendor, the hospital confirmed to Becker's on Nov. 8.

The Buffalo VA Medical Center first notified patients of the phone system outage Nov. 3 via Facebook. During the outage, calls coming into the facility were down, but outgoing calls were not affected.

The outage was the result of an issue with the phone system vendor off site, not within the hospital itself, NBC affiliate WGRZ reported Nov. 6.

A Buffalo VAMC spokesperson confirmed to Becker's on Nov. 8 that the hospital's phone lines are now 100 percent restored. On Nov. 6, the hospital had regained partial operations of the phone system, which allowed for inbound calls to its general phone number and then transfers to extensions through the automated system or operator.