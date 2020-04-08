New Jersey uses drones to distribute social distancing guidelines

The Elizabeth (N.J.) Police Department is using drones with a recorded message of the mayor telling residents to keep six feet apart, according to NJ.com.

Drones are equipped with a speaker, spotlight and a flashing beacon. If residents are gathering in large groups and are not six feet apart, the drone will broadcast a message telling them to separate and instruct them to stay home.

"These drones will be around the city with an automated message from the mayor telling you to stop gathering, disperse and go home," the police department posted on Facebook. "Summonses have and will continue to be issued to those found in violation. Fines are up to $1,000."

China used drones with speakers to promote social distancing during the peak of the outbreak. Spain and France have also used drones to remind residents of guidelines and travel restrictions.

