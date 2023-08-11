New Jersey hospital mimics Apple's Genius Bar at new facility

Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care's new facility is creating its own version of Apple's Genius Bar, dubbed Cooper Connect, ROI reported Aug. 7.

Cooper Connect is meant to mimic Apple's Genius Bar and is a place where patients, whether they are in the facility or not, can go to get their questions answered about the health system's app.

The aim of Cooper Connect is to get patients excited about technological offerings for their health and wellness, according to Christine Winn, PhD, senior vice president of ambulatory operations at the health system.

The health system has this in its new facility, which was once a Sears department store. The first floor of the facility is slated to open after Thanksgiving.