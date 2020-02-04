NAHDO welcomes new board members

The National Association of Health Data Organizations recently appointed four new members to its 2020 board.

The new members and their respective organizations are:

· Karynlee Harrington – Maine Health Data Organization

· Michael Lundberg – Virginia Health Information

· Starla Ledbetter – California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development

· Leanne Candura – HSRI

The nonprofit membership and educational association, which aims to data collection and use within the healthcare space, also welcomed new members Helen Figge of Medicasoft and Kenley Money of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

