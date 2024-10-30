Most healthcare CIOs keeping IT in-house: 5 notes

Sixty-eight percent of healthcare CIOs are looking to either expand or maintain their current staff levels, an Oct. 29 report from WittKieffer found.
WittKieffer, an executive search firm, surveyed healthcare chief information and digital officers to explore the scope, compensation and more details pertaining to the role.
Five findings on IT staffing from the report:
- CIOs identified enhancing team performance (59%) and creating development opportunities (53%) as top priorities.
- Organizations face challenges in attracting new talent (44%) and enhancing team culture (42%), especially amid high demand for IT professionals with healthcare expertise.
- Thirty-eight percent of CIOs plan to grow their teams by hiring additional full-time employees. A strong majority (87%) report that most (75% or more) of their IT services are still managed in-house, though 24% of CIOs anticipate reorganization, reflecting structural changes in healthcare IT departments.
- Eighty-seven percent of organizations outsource less than a quarter of their IT functions to managed service providers or vendors.
- Ninety-three percent of CIOs said their teams are either partially or entirely remote.