Mississippi health system taps partner to upgrade ServiceNow workflows

Tupelo-based North Mississippi Health Services selected 3CLogic, a voice-enabling and cloud contact company, to boost its ServiceNow workflows.

The health system uses ServiceNow's IT Service Management tool to handle its IT requests. By implementing 3CLogic's platform, the health system's IT workers will be able to operate on a single ServiceNow workspace, according to an April 4 3CLogic news release.

"Our Information Technology Services department focuses on delivering service to employees and patients that exceeds industry standards," North Mississippi Health Services CIO Chris Davis, MD, said in the release. "Our vision is to provide the best patient-and family-centered care in America, and our mission is to continuously improve the health of the people of our region. Selecting 3CLogic helps achieve this by keeping us well-connected to our patients and their families as well as our employees."