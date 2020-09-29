Microsoft Teams, Azure report service disruption: 4 details

Microsoft reported a disruption to its Azure cloud and Office 365 on Sept. 28, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Four details:



1. Microsoft identified an issue with Office 365 due to a software change and was able to restore it to an earlier version, but the fix didn't restore normal service. Two hours after identifying the issue, Microsoft reported improvement.



2. The company said users were unable to log in to Microsoft Teams and Outlook email during the disruption, but those already logged in were able to continue access.



3. The Azure cloud had similar issues to Office 365. The Azure disruption began around 5:25 p.m. EDT on Sept. 28 and affected both the public cloud and government cloud customers. It took around four hours for users to begin recovering services, according to the report.



4. The company is continuing to work on resolving the interruption. Google reported similar disruption to its email and cloud-based word processing on Sept. 25.

