Microsoft Azure more popular than AWS among major companies: Goldman Sachs report

More large companies are turning to Microsoft Azure than to market-leading Amazon Web Services for their cloud computing needs, a Goldman Sachs survey cited by CNBC found.

Goldman Sachs surveyed 100 IT executives from Global 200 companies in December and found that 56 of respondents are currently using Azure for cloud infrastructure, and a total of 66 said they expected to be using the service within the next three years.

The report's findings stand in contrast to Microsoft and Amazon's respective shares of the cloud market. Per CNBC, AWS reported $9 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2019, while Azure is estimated to have garnered about $4.3 billion in the same period.

Additionally, the Goldman Sachs analysts predicted that that the percentage of large companies' IT workloads that are on public clouds — which grew from 19 percent in June 2019 to 23 percent by the end of the year — will reach 43 percent in the next three years. That expected increase, the report suggested, will open the door for other cloud platform competitors, such as Google, currently the third most popular option, to secure a larger market share.

