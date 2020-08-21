Massachusetts health department moving COVID-19 data to AWS cloud: 4 details

The Massachusetts health department will transition its electronic laboratory system to the Amazon Web Services cloud on Aug. 22, a move that will increase the state's public health data collection capacity.



Four things to know:



1. The transition will require a temporary interruption of data reporting, and the state's COVID-19 dashboard will report data as of Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. instead of Aug. 22 at 8 a.m. through the weekend. The state will not publish data on Aug. 23.



2. The state plans to resume updating the COVID-19 dashboard on Aug. 24, and all lab results from the weekend will appear on the dashboard then.



3. Massachusetts' health department will be able to increase the volume of processed test results from 25,000 to 100,000 per day after the migration is complete. It will also incorporate an electronic quality assurance dashboard to monitor data flow and errors.



4. The AWS cloud will add capacity to the server, and the health department will be able to make more data report enhancements as a result.



