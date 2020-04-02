LinkedIn prioritizes hospital jobs, offers free postings for healthcare organizations

To support frontline providers, LinkedIn is allowing hospitals and nonprofits to post critical jobs for free over the next three months on its platform.

LinkedIn is sending out push notifications and real-time alerts to users who have the necessary skills related to the jobs. Additionally, LinkedIn is tagging these frontline healthcare roles as critical, meaning they will be front on center on LinkedIn's homepage and jobs homepage.

Finally, LinkedIn is also leveraging its Recruiting For Good program to screen talent on behalf of hospitals and health systems. The company has been able to direct more than 2,000 users to its volunteer application page.

