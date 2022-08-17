Kryuus lands contract to create Christus digital directory

Irving, Texas-based health system Christus has tapped health IT company Kyruus to implement a data management platform for the health system.

Christus will use the KyruusOne platform to create a digital directory and make it easier for patients to find care online. Kyruus will be in charge of implementing the platform in the Christus network, according to an Aug.16 Christus news release.

"Working with Kyruus enables us to create a digital directory that meets our patient's needs by ensuring our physicians, services, and locations are accurately and consistently represented across our health system and health plan today and as we continue growing to meet their needs in the future," said Sam Bagchi, Christus' executive vice president and chief clinical officer.