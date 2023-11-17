Kaiser Permanente appoints VP of AI

Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif., has named Daniel Yang, MD, as their new vice president of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

In this position, Dr. Yang will be responsible for overseeing the quality of AI applications across clinical operations, research, education and administrative functions, according to his LinkedIn post.

He will also establish comprehensive governance throughout the organization that emphasizes a careful and balanced approach to fostering innovation while prioritizing safety, privacy and security.

"I firmly believe that Kaiser Permanente and other healthcare delivery systems play an absolutely critical role in the vetting, implementation and monitoring of AI tools to ensure patient benefit, to support our clinicians and to mitigate unintended consequences," he wrote.