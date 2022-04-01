Jefferson Healthcare taps new health information officer

Port Townsend, Wash.-based Jefferson Healthcare named Debra Tesch as health information management and privacy officer, the health system announced March 29.

Ms. Tesch will oversee a team of coders to ensure the health system has accurate medical coding and billing, is in compliance with government regulations and ensures patient requests for personal health information are fulfilled.

Ms. Tesch joins the health system with an extensive background in health information management, including best practices, privacy and security programs as outlined by HIPAA.