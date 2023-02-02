IT job openings at Baylor Scott & White, Sutter and Stanford Medicines

Tech workers are in demand, and some of the top health systems have openings for IT talent.
Here are some of the open positions at three of the top health systems in the country:
Editor's note: Job listing information is compiled from company websites.
- Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White has 26 open IT positions, including roles as Epic learning analyst, network architect and clinical application specialist.
- Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine has 58 open IT positions, including roles as DevOps engineer, data scientist and software engineer.
- Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has 29 open IT positions, including roles as applications analyst, database engineer and device support technician