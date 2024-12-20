IT disruption hits Florida health system

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in Florida is managing a temporary disruption in its technology systems that has impacted its computer network and phone lines.

The disruption, which began on Dec. 19, is unrelated to a cyberattack, according to a press release from TMH. In response, the health system immediately implemented standard downtime procedures to maintain patient safety.

TMH has reached out to scheduled patients with updates on surgeries and procedures. Meanwhile, critical services, including trauma, stroke, NICU, and heart attack care, continue to operate without interruption. TMH Physician Partner practices are also open and seeing pre-scheduled patients.

Although the main phone lines for the hospital and clinical locations are temporarily down, TMH expects to restore full system functionality within 12 to 48 hours.