Inova partners with Abridge to enhance clinical documentation

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health has partnered with Abridge to implement its generative AI-powered clinical documentation platform across its health system.

The AI-driven platform transforms patient-clinician conversations into structured clinical notes in real time, according to a Feb. 26 news release from Abridge. The platform aims to streamline the documentation process for more than 1,000 Inova clinicians, allowing them to spend more time focusing on patient care while reducing administrative burdens.

Abridge is currently deployed across more than 100 healthcare systems nationwide, spanning rural hospitals, academic medical centers, children's hospitals and specialized cancer centers, according to the release.