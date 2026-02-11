Kaiser, Mercy back patient navigation startup in $118M investment

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente Ventures and Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy have invested in care navigation startup Garner Health as part of a $118 million funding round.

Trained on over 320 million patient records, the company’s employer-based, AI-powered platform offers physician rankings and appointment booking capabilities, according to a Feb. 10 news release.

Venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins led the series D investment, which valued Garner Health at $1.35 billion, making it the latest health tech “unicorn.” The startup says it has 700-plus provider, payer and employer clients and partners and serves over 2.5 million people, with revenue up about 130% year over year.