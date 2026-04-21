Hospital telehealth adoption by state

While telehealth has become commonplace since the pandemic, some states have adopted the technology more than others.

Here is the percentage of hospitals that offer telehealth in each state, according to an April analysis by Definitive Healthcare using its proprietary hospital data:

1. Minnesota: 80.8%

2. Michigan: 80.3%

3. Wisconsin: 80.2%

4. South Dakota: 79.2%

5. North Carolina: 78.7%

6. Iowa: 78%

7. Vermont: 76.5%

8. Pennsylvania: 76.4%

9. Oregon: 76.1%

10. Indiana: 73.5%

11. New York: 73.1%

12. Illinois: 72.8%

13. Ohio: 71.9%

14. District of Columbia: 71.4%

15. West Virginia: 71.1%

16. Virginia: 69.7%

17. New Jersey: 69%

18. Massachusetts: 68.7%

19. Missouri: 68.7%

20. Maryland: 67.6%

21. Connecticut: 67.3%

22. Delaware: 66.7%

23. Utah: 64.3%

24. Montana: 64.2%

25. Kentucky: 63.8%

26. Nebraska: 62.7%

27. Washington: 57.5%

28. Arizona: 57.4%

29. North Dakota: 57.1%

30. South Carolina: 55.8%

31. Rhode Island: 55.6%

32. California: 55.1%

33. Oklahoma: 55%

34. Maine: 55%

35. Tennessee: 52%

36. Alaska: 51.7%

37. New Hampshire: 51.4%

38. Texas: 51.4%

39. Idaho: 50%

40. Colorado: 48.8%

41. Mississippi: 48%

42. Florida: 47.8%

43. Georgia: 47.7%

44. Wyoming: 47.2%

45. Arkansas: 47.1%

46. Alabama: 46.5%

47. Nevada: 45.1%

48. Louisiana: 43%

49. New Mexico: 42.6%

50. Kansas: 40%

51. Hawaii: 32.3%

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